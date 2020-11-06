Police: 2 Virginia men armed with handguns, assault rifle arrested near convention center

Two men who police described as 'Trump supporters' who traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia armed with loaded handguns and an AR-15 rifle were arrested near the Pennsylvania Convention Center late Thursday night.

Philadelphia police received a tip about the men traveling in a silver Hummer and alerted the FBI. Around 10:30 p.m. police found the Hummer parked on the 200 block of North 13th Street.

Shortly after, Philadelphia police bike patrol officers on the 1200 block of Arch Street saw two men armed with handguns. A 61-year-old man who was holding a 9mm handgun in plain sight told officers that he did not have a license to carry and was placed under arrest.

The second suspect, a 42-year-old man, had a handgun underneath his jacket and was licensed to carry in Virginia. However, Pennsylvania does not recognize Virginia concealed carry licenses, and the man was also detained.

During an investigation, the men admitted to owning the Hummer and consented to a search. Officers found a loaded AR-15 rile with no serial number inside the car, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Advertisement

During a Friday afternoon press conference, Krasner said both men are facing firearms charges but have not been processed. The DA's Office is also considering charges under the election code.

"At this time we do not have indications that the story is bigger than these two individuals," Krasner said.

In a release, the Philadelphia chapter of the Anti-Defamation League found the incident "disturbing" and commended the Philadelphia Police Department for their "swift action in apprehending two suspects."

"We call on our leaders to condemn extremism in all forms, forcefully reject calls for violence, and support the orderly continuation of our electoral process,” ADL Regional Director Shira Goodman said.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center hosts the commonwealth's vote-count, which the Trump campaign has desperately tried to stop amid a dwindling lead. It was also the sight of large dueling protests on Thursday.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest