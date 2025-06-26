Pleasant Grove shooting puts one in critical condition; Two arrested

article

The Brief A shooting occurred on June 23 in Pleasant Grove, leaving one victim in critical condition. Juan Salinas, 35, and Alexander Salinas, 24, have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The Dallas Police Department's investigation into the incident is ongoing.



What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at N Prairie Creek Road and Undercliff Drive on June 23, 2025, at about 5:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined a victim was shot at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

35-year-old Juan Salinas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

24-year-old Alexander Salinas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at an occupied building/house/vehicle.

Dallas police say this investigation remains ongoing.