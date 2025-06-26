Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Grove shooting puts one in critical condition; Two arrested

Published  June 26, 2025 9:58pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
The Brief

    • A shooting occurred on June 23 in Pleasant Grove, leaving one victim in critical condition.
    • Juan Salinas, 35, and Alexander Salinas, 24, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.
    • The Dallas Police Department's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What we know:

PLEASANT GROVE - Dallas police responded to a shooting call at N Prairie Creek Road and Undercliff Drive on June 23, 2025, at about 5:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined a victim was shot at the location. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. 

35-year-old Juan Salinas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

24-year-old Alexander Salinas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at an occupied building/house/vehicle. 

Dallas police say this investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

