Pleasant Grove shooting puts one in critical condition; Two arrested
What we know:
PLEASANT GROVE - Dallas police responded to a shooting call at N Prairie Creek Road and Undercliff Drive on June 23, 2025, at about 5:30 p.m.
The preliminary investigation determined a victim was shot at the location.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.
35-year-old Juan Salinas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
24-year-old Alexander Salinas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at an occupied building/house/vehicle.
Dallas police say this investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.