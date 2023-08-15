Plaques to be added at Will Rogers Memorial Center to add context to historical images

Some four years after someone complained about it being degrading to African Americans, historical images across the front of Will Rogers Memorial Center will get an upgrade.

"We spent over two years researching and listening and doing focus groups," said Estrus Tucker with the Fort Worth Art Commission.

Large plaques for visitors to observe and read will soon be installed.

"The plaques are going to be just in front at an angle as you look at the walking area," Tucker said. "Those six interpretive plaques with interpretive text will be positioned so you can actually read the language and look up and see the aligned image so you’ll see what you’re reading about."

The plaques will include context for the 1936 images, including the controversial ones showing two sharecroppers picking cotton.

The process has involved community input from a diverse cross-section, including the Fort Worth chapter of the NAACP.

"Would we have rather some other image? Probably, but it’s a true image. It’s a true statement of our history," said Blake Moorman with the NAACP. The image is not going away. This is a historical building. The building is protected. I think the context is spot on. We’ve been a part of it from day one."

The city council during its Tuesday work session was briefed on the timeline for construction of the new plaques, which will become reality by roughly next spring.

"The real thing was it’s about education. We don’t want to take down the murals. We want to put them in an appropriate historical context and hope this is a catalyst for more education," Tucker said.

The construction for the plaques will begin after the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.