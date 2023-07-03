Drivers in Plano were spitting mad after a crash led to watermelon being scattered across U.S. 75 leading to a road closure.

Plano Police first announced a that there was a serious crash just before 2 p.m. on southbound 75 near Parker Road, and that 75 had to be shut down while crews cleaned up the area.

Later, they revealed that truck was loaded with watermelon and that the debris was pieces of fruit all over the freeway.

Drivers were forced to exit at Spring Creek Parkway to avoid the area.

Featured article

Police say a driver and passenger had to be transported to the hospital, but were not seriously injured.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy FOX 4 viewer Michael from Arlington

The highway was reopened around 3:45 p.m.

Do you have a photo of the watermelon? We'd love to see it! Email us here.