Plano stretch of Preston Road gets new, lower speed limit

Plano drivers have a new speed limit along a popular stretch of Preston Road.

Preston Road between Legacy Drive and SH 121 has been dropped from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.

Plano police say the previous limit had been in place for nearly 35 years.

TxDOT suggested the drop in the speed limit following an engineering study.

The new signs went into place last week.

The stretch of road goes past Children's Medical Center Plano and the Preston Creek Shopping Center, among other things.