Expand / Collapse search

Plano stretch of Preston Road gets new, lower speed limit

By
Published 
Plano
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Jan. 5, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth local headlines and the weather forecast for January 5, 2024, including a Dallas father who was shot while protecting his family, a Fort Worth mother who will be allowed to stay in her home, the Dallas Cowboys resign a former player and when we can expect to see more rain.

PLANO,Texas - Plano drivers have a new speed limit along a popular stretch of Preston Road.

Preston Road between Legacy Drive and SH 121 has been dropped from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour.

Plano police say the previous limit had been in place for nearly 35 years.

TxDOT suggested the drop in the speed limit following an engineering study.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio

The new signs went into place last week.

The stretch of road goes past Children's Medical Center Plano and the Preston Creek Shopping Center, among other things.