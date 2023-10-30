Oldest tree in North Texas falls during storm

Too much rain took out a 400-year-old piece of North Texas history.

The Quadricentennial Bur Oak at Bob Woodruff Park in Plano fell a few days ago during a rainstorm.

The tree was thought to be the largest and oldest in Plano and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

It was around when the United States Constitution was signed in 1787.

City crews had been taking extra special care of the old tree for the past 25 years, but cracks were found near the base of its trunk in 2021.

Plano officials are now asking people to avoid the area while crews clean up the downed tree.

Plans are in the works to create a memorial near the site.