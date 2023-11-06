Plano police searching for missing autistic man

Plano police are asking for help finding a missing autistic man who was last seen in Addison.

23-year-old Ja'Kerrione Harper walked out of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano on Sunday morning. He was later spotted at the Addison Transit Center on Arapaho Road.

Ja'Kerrione Harper (Source: Plano Police)

Plano police say that Harper has minimal communication skills.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with a white sticker that says Special Friends and his name on it.

Harper was also wearing blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone who spots Harper or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Plano Police.