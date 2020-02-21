Plano police looking for 2 suspects after fatal hit-and-run kills 59-year-old man

Police are looking for two people who took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian in east Plano.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. this past Saturday on 14th Street between Jupiter and Shiloh roads. The victim was walking on the sidewalk just as a vehicle was backing out of a driveway.

Police said the victim stepped into the street to avoid the vehicle that was backing out but was then hit by a passing SUV. That vehicle stopped just long enough for a passenger to jump out and run away. The driver then took off.

Jimmy Robinson, 59, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police need help finding the two people who were inside of the dark-colored, possibly blue sports SUV. They don’t know anything about the driver and only said the passenger was male. Police say the suspect vehicle likely has damage on the front and front passenger side of it.

Police say the driver never stopped to check on Robinson.

“This shouldn’t have happened,” said Ben Blackard.

Advertisement

He walks the area often and said cars typically travel fast through the curve.

“This is a really busy and dangerous area all along here,” Blackard said.

He also knew Robinson.

“You’re a sorry individual to keep on running. You really need to turn yourself in and face the consequences. That was a human life you took,” Blackard said.

Michael Adams was the victim’s stepson and considered Robinson a father-figure.

“He’s the type of person who was very hardworking, he was not my real dad but he taught me a lot of things as a young man growing up with responsibility and taking responsibility for the things I did,” Adams said.

Now he’s hoping someone will come forward and take responsibility for what they did so his family can have closure.

“Honestly whoever did this, he wouldn’t want this to ruin their lives. The part that bothers me is just the fact that they drove off and didn’t do anything to try and help him,” Adams said.

As of now, police only have one witness who saw what happened, so they’re asking for help from anyone who may have seen something or have surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call the Plano Police Department. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The two suspects could face charges for failing to stop and render aid.