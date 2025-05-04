Plano Police identify 2 people killed in Saturday evening crash

article

The Brief Two people have died from their injuries after a crash in Plano on Saturday evening. The crash happened in the 3500 block of 14th Street. It involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.



Plano Police have identified two people who were killed in a Saturday evening crash that happened in the 3500 block of 14th Street.

Fatal crash involving a motorcycle

The Latest:

Investigators say 12-year-old Elvin Bonilla was driving a motorcycle westbound on 14th Street around 7:15 p.m. At the same time, a pickup truck driven by a 33-year-old male was traveling eastbound. The pickup attempted to turn northbound on Del Sol Drive and the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the pickup.

The passenger, identified as 58-year-old Carmina Ramirez, and Bonilla, the driver of the motorcycle, had serious injuries. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries from the crash. The driver's identity was not released.

Ramirez, Bonilla and the driver of the pickup were taken to the hospital.

Both Ramirez and Bonilla died from their injuries.

Investigators say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.