Plano oil spill cleanup underway after tanker truck crash on Spring Creek Parkway
PLANO, Texas - Crews are working to clean up an oil spill in Plano after a bad crash.
What we know:
The crash happened on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway, on the western side of the city.
Images from SKY 4 showed a small tanker truck on its side and at least two wrecked vehicles.
The fire department said two people were taken to the hospital.
People were urged to avoid the area while a hazmat crew worked to clean up the crude oil on the roadway and prevent it from going down the storm drain.
What we don't know:
Plano police said they are still working to gather information on what happened, including the cause of the crash.
There’s no word yet on how serious the victims’ injuries are.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Plano Police Department, Plano Fire Department, and SKY 4 helicopter.