Plano oil spill cleanup underway after tanker truck crash on Spring Creek Parkway

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The Brief A tanker truck and two vehicles crashed Friday afternoon near Spring Creek and Windhaven parkways, spilling crude oil across the road. Two people were hospitalized following the collision, though the severity of their injuries has not yet been released. Hazmat crews are currently cleaning the spill and trying to protect storm drains. Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash.



Crews are working to clean up an oil spill in Plano after a bad crash.

What we know:

The crash happened on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway, on the western side of the city.

Images from SKY 4 showed a small tanker truck on its side and at least two wrecked vehicles.

The fire department said two people were taken to the hospital.

People were urged to avoid the area while a hazmat crew worked to clean up the crude oil on the roadway and prevent it from going down the storm drain.

What we don't know:

Plano police said they are still working to gather information on what happened, including the cause of the crash.

There’s no word yet on how serious the victims’ injuries are.