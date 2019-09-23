Plano officer shot stabbing suspect who ignored commands, police say

article

A Plano police officer shot a man who was stabbing another man Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. after police got a call about a stabbing outside a business on Parker Road east of the Central Expressway.

Police said there was an officer in the area who responded to the scene immediately. He saw a man with a knife chasing another person.

The officer ordered the suspect to stop and get on the ground. Police said he did not comply and continued his aggression.

That’s when the officer fired several shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing victim was also taken to the hospital with an arm injury.

The officer was not hurt, police said.