Plano masseuse accused of attempting to sexually assault clients

A Plano masseuse has been arrested after authorities say he attempted to sexually assault clients.

According to the Plano Police Department, the man may also have been operating without a valid license.

Plano masseuse arrested

What we know:

Gang Li, 49, was an employee of Sunshine Wellness Spa in Plano prior to his arrest.

Plano detectives were investigating the business due to reports of unwanted sexual contact, their Friday release says, and as a result, they found that Li had not been licensed as a massage therapist until May 19.

They began to investigate whether Li's current license was valid, and in the process, found evidence leading to his arrest on a charge of attempted sexual assault.

What we don't know:

The release does not confirm whether Li had been operating without a license.

What you can do:

Anyone who visited the Sunshine Wellness Spa and received a massage from Li prior May 19, 2025 or had experienced an unwanted or unsolicited sexual contact, are asked to contact the department’s Special Victims Unit tip line at (972) 941-2044.