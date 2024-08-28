Plano man found dead, suspect arrested at DFW Airport

The Brief A man was found dead in the backyard of a Plano home on Tuesday night. Another man was arrested on Wednesday morning at DFW Airport. The two men knew each other, but police said this was not a shooting and not a domestic violence incident. The victim's cause of death is still under investigation.



Police are investigating a homicide at a home in Plano.

Firefighters were initially called to the house on Bending Oak Trail, which is in a neighborhood near Hedgcoxe Road and Ohio Drive, around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We were dispatched with Fire-Rescue. Once the officers got there with Fire-Rescue, Fire-Rescue determined that the subject found in the backyard was deceased," said Officer Jennifer Chapman, a spokesperson for the Plano Police Department.

She said that officers worked through the night and arrested a suspect at DFW Airport on Wednesday morning.

Police have not yet released details about the victim or the suspect, who were both males.

Chapman confirmed the two men knew each other but said it was not a domestic violence incident and not a shooting.

"The victim and the suspect were both known to each other, and this was not a random act of violence," she said.

The Collin County Medical Examiner is still working to determine the victim’s cause of death.