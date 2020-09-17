Plano ISD parents make bell covers for band students

article

Members of the Plano Senior High School band will now be able to play more safely thanks to the generosity of some band parents.

The students are using bell covers to act as face masks for their instruments.

Band boosters are making more than 600 covers to give to musicians throughout the district.

Booster president Amy Sims said the bell covers help trap particles in the cloth, keeping them from spreading in the band hall.

“It’s another layer of comfort. It’s just one more thing like wearing a face mask. It’s just one more layer of comfort, one more layer of protection,” Sims said.

COVID-19 is known to spread easily through air particles, like when musicians blow air through their instruments.

A recent study showed bell covers help slow the spread of the virus.