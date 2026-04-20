Plano ISD to use new AI graduation tech for improved name pronunciation

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The Brief Plano ISD is implementing new software for graduation ceremonies to ensure every student's name is pronounced accurately during the announcement. Graduates can review and correct their name pronunciations beforehand, and for the first time, names will be displayed on-screen during the live event. The technology will be used at all three senior high schools and Academy High School following feedback from families and previous ceremonies.



Plano Independent School District will introduce new software and services for graduation ceremonies this year aimed at improving the accuracy and presentation of student names during graduation announcements.

New AI technology for graduation accuracy

FILE - Graduates at their ceremony. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

What we know:

Plano ISD officials say the change comes in response to feedback from previous ceremonies. Students and their families will have the opportunity to review, confirm and correct name pronunciations ahead of the ceremonies.

The district said the technology is designed to ensure each graduate’s name is pronounced clearly and correctly as they cross the stage and, for the first time, graduates’ names will also be displayed on screen during the live ceremony, to further enhance the overall graduation experience.

Implementation at Plano Senior High Schools

"Many colleges and universities use software programs like this, and we believe both of these features will provide an enhancement to the graduation experience. This change responds to feedback from previous graduations and is being used for ceremonies at all three senior high schools and Academy High School."

What's next:

Campus staff will continue to assist with the process and will serve as backup announcers if needed, according to the district.