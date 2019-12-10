Plano ISD approves longer school days, shorter year

article

The Plano Independent School District will have longer days but a shorter school year.

The school board voted Tuesday night in favor of a plan to extend the day by five minutes for elementary and middle school students. High school days will remain the same.

Beginning next August, the morning bell will ring at 7:40 a.m. in elementary schools and 8:25 a.m. in middle schools.

The plan cuts the school year by two days and allows more teacher training.

It puts the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and the last day will be before Memorial Day.

Frisco and McKinney school districts recently made similar changes.