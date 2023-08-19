Late night house fire in Plano sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

article

A person is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in Plano late Friday night.

Firefighters arrived just before 11 p.m. to find smoke and flames billowing from a home in the 6600 block of Biltmore Place, near Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Fire crews found that there was one person who was unaccounted for, but they were able to find the person in the house.

That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters were then able to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.