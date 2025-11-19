Plano heart attack survivor gives thanks for those who saved his life

The Brief Plano resident Rocco Richardson reunited with the medical staff and first responders who saved his life after he suffered a "widowmaker" heart attack in June. Richardson's wife, Deb, was frantically performing CPR when Plano firefighter Kyle Stone arrived to take over and rush him to Medical City Plano. The family is extremely grateful for the expert care Richardson received, which has allowed him to make a full recovery.



There was a happy reunion at Medical City Plano on Wednesday as a heart attack survivor thanked the medical staff and first responders who helped save his life.

Rocco Richardson’s Heart Attack

The backstory:

Rocco Richardson suffered a "widowmaker" heart attack at his Plano home back in June.

His wife, Deb, saw his eyes roll back into his head and called 911.

"Apparently, I had hit 911 but I don’t remember. It was like I was in a tunnel and it was just him and me. I was freaking out. I said, ‘You said you weren’t going to leave me.’ And I pulled his arm off to the floor, doing CPR. I was screaming trying to get him to wake up and the next thing I heard was, ‘Let me in there, ma’am. Let me in there, ma’am,’" she said.

Those words came from firefighter Kyle Stone and his crew, who were outside the front door.

"We got there. The wife was doing CPR on the patient. We went in there and took over, performed ALS interventions," he said.

Richardson was rushed to Medical City Plano. At the hospital, his medical team performed emergency surgery and placed him on a breathing machine to sustain his heart and lungs.

Doctors were initially unsure if he would survive. But through expert care and determination, Richardson recovered and returned home to his family.

Giving Thanks

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, the Richardsons shared an early Thanksgiving meal with the EMS crew whose quick actions helped him survive.

The phrase "giving thanks" has a very special meaning this year.

"You guys have not just saved my life, you gave me a new life to live and one that I can be a better man at. So, I really appreciate it, and I think you very much for what you’ve done," he said.

"It’s pretty rewarding. It’s not often that you’re able to communicate with one of your patients who had a cardiac event," his doctor at Medical City Plano said. "It’s pretty incredible that we’re able to see him and communicate with him today. It’s pretty awesome."