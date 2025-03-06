Plano firefighters push for new shift schedules: 48 hours on, 96 hours off

The Brief Plano City Council members Rick Horne and Shawn Williams said they are requesting the city council be briefed at their next meeting on a campaign from several Plano firefighters to change their shift schedules for a better work-life balance. Right now, Plano firefighters are on duty for 24 hours with 48 hours off. A 48-96 schedule would be the same amount of time on the clock, but firefighters who've done it say it is life-changing. Plano Fire Lt. Chris Samons says the new schedule being adopted around the country and in North Texas could help him and his team do their job even better. A spokesperson for the city said management has safety concerns about the longer 48-hour shift.



What we know:

The fire chief, medical director and the firefighters association are calling on the city council to move to a schedule of 48 hours on and 96 hours off.

Right now, Plano firefighters are on duty for 24 hours with 48 hours off.

It's the same amount of time on the clock, but firefighters who've done it say it is life-changing.

In North Texas, 80% of suburban departments, like Mesquite, Richardson and McKinney, have made the switch to 48 hours on, 96 hours off, according to the Plano Firefighters Association.

What they're saying:

Plano Fire Lt. Chris Samons says a new schedule being adopted around the country and in North Texas could help him do his job even better.

"We wake up in the middle of the night any given shift, and we have to be ready to go in a heartbeat," he said.

Samons says it doesn't feel like two days off because the first day is spent recovering from lost sleep.

"I don't have a full weekend off with my family," he said. "On a 48-96 schedule, I would have many more weekends where I would have a full Friday, Saturday, Sunday off."

Plano firefighter Logan Perry says he worked the 48-96 schedule in Palm Springs.

"Out there, I was significantly busier, experienced a lot more structure fires, wildland deployments," he said in a promotional Plano Firefighters Association video.

While his current station has fewer calls, Perry says the 24-48 schedule is more grueling.

"I am significantly more tired on this schedule," he said.

Plano Firefighters Association President Brad McCutcheon says the city council needs to give the schedule change a closer look through a one-year pilot program.

"We know so much more about shift work and sleep and its impact on firefighter health and wellness today in 2025 than we knew 20 years ago," he said. "We are asking for the public and city council members to listen to what the fire chief has brought forward along with support from the two assistant fire chiefs, the medical director and the Plano Firefighter Association."

The other side:

A spokesman for the city said management has safety concerns about the longer 48-hour shift.

"City management has serious concerns about the additional risk of potentially sleep-deprived officers fighting fires or providing advanced medical care, especially if there are multiple calls that interrupt sleep," the spokesperson said.

However, McCutcheon says plano firefighters frequently already work 48-hour shifts on overtime.

"I would trust any of my colleagues, my fellow first responders to respond to my house with my wife and children if they were on a 48-hour schedule," he said.

McCutcheon says overtime on the new schedule would fall in the middle of the four-day break, which would allow officers to be more rested.

What's next:

Plano City Council members Rick Horne and Shawn Williams said they are requesting the city council be briefed on this at their March 24 meeting.