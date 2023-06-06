Plano dentist gets 18-month prison sentence for PPP loan fraud

article

A Plano dentist is heading to federal prison for using $1.89 million in COVID-19 relief loans on personal expenses.

The United States Attorney’s Office said Brian Bui pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud.

The 43-year-old admitted to using his dentist business to get two Paycheck Protection Program loans.

According to court documents, lied about his number of employees and monthly payroll expenses. He also fabricated documents for the application.

Featured article

Bui then used the $1.89 million in forgivable loans on non-business expenses and personal investments, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A judge sentenced Bui to 18 months in prison.

He will also have to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution.