Plano council to vote on short-term rental regulations

The city of Plano is set to vote Monday night on a plan to regulate short-term rentals.

Under the proposal, rentals like Airbnb and VRBO would have to register with the city and pay a $300 fee.

The city said that would help keep track of rental properties and have a record of whom to contact in case of an issue.

Plano discusses short-term rental restrictions after home is used as brothel

Many homeowners have complained about a lack of regulation on short-term rentals in Plano’s residential neighborhoods.

They argue the homes lead to more crime, noise, trash, and traffic.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect at the beginning of next year.