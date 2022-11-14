Expand / Collapse search

Plano council to vote on short-term rental regulations

PLANO, Texas - The city of Plano is set to vote Monday night on a plan to regulate short-term rentals.

Under the proposal, rentals like Airbnb and VRBO would have to register with the city and pay a $300 fee.

The city said that would help keep track of rental properties and have a record of whom to contact in case of an issue.

Plano is the latest city in our area to consider regulations for short-term rentals. A recent prostitution bust at a short-term rental in a Plano neighborhood brought more attention to the issue.

Many homeowners have complained about a lack of regulation on short-term rentals in Plano’s residential neighborhoods.

They argue the homes lead to more crime, noise, trash, and traffic.

If approved, the ordinance would go into effect at the beginning of next year. 