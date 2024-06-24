Plano considers reducing payments to DART as ridership falls

Leaders in Plano are worried the city is not getting its money's worth with Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

On Monday, the Plano City Council will consider reducing the amount the city pays DART.

Council members said ridership is well below pre-pandemic levels even with record increases in the city’s sales and use tax revenues.

DART member cities each contribute 1 cent of their sales and use tax to the agency.

A resolution up for a vote on Monday night aims to reduce that to ¾ of a cent at most.

It’s not clear how the vote would affect the city’s relationship with DART.

The issue came up in April of last year when Plano leaders requested more transparency from DART.

DART approved a plan to hire an outside consultant to review service costs and issue a report for its 13 member cities.

The council is expected to vote on the resolution Monday night. But it may ultimately be up to Plano voters to approve the change.