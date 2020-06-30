Plano City Council votes on mask recommendation, but no enforcement

article

The Plano City Council voted Tuesday to recommend businesses require masks, but it won't be a requirement.

Plano Mayor Harry Larosiliere wanted to pass an ordinance mandating businesses require masks or face a fine. But several city council members questioned how it would be enforced or whether it was fair.

After hours of debate, they ultimately voted to remove any punishment. The mayor was one of the three councilmembers who wanted enforcement.

“We're the city of excellence. We're here to conduct serious business,” the mayor said. “A council to vote for the sake of a feel-good resolution, I’m not in support. It tarnishes who we are. I will not support a resolution.”

The city of McKinney ordered businesses require masks on Monday. That order only lasts a week, and the full council will need to take it up again July 7.

There are no plans for a countywide mask mandate in Collin County.