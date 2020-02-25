Plano church volunteer gets 40 years for sexually assaulting 11-year-old

article

A volunteer at a small Plano church was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a girl.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said 45-year-old Everardo Raul Sanchez-Cabrera volunteered at the Spanish language evangelical church on Plano’s east side.

An 11-year-old girl who attended the same church told her parents she began communicating with Sanchez-Cabrera over social media in early 2019.

After several months of chatting, the girl said Sanchez-Cabrera asked her to meet him in secret. He picked her up, drove her to his home and sexually assaulted her.

Sanchez-Cabrera was arrested and later pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“We expect our church leaders, even volunteers, to be role-models and teachers; not predators. Those who prey on children must face the consequences,” Willis said.

A judge sentenced him 40 years in prison.