Plano changes plans, will reopen Jack Carter Pool starting June 29

Plano’s Jack Carter Pool will now be open for the summer after city officials determined they could operate the facility safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular pool is set to open on June 29. After planning to keep the pool closed, the city’s parks and recreation announced on Facebook the decision to reopen the pool is based on new information supporting lower risk of getting COVID-19 during outdoor activities.

Guests can make reservations for up to six people online two days in advance for a three-hour time slot. Only 250 guests will be allowed in the pool at a time. The park plans to close for an hour between each time period for cleaning.

In a Facebook post, the city’s Parks and Recreation said their “number one priority is the health and safety of our patrons and employees.”

Parks and Recreation plans to keep the pool open daily through August 9 and then weekends until Labor Day. Specific hours can be found on their website.

RELATED: City of Plano: Outdoor pools closed for the summer, indoors pools will open at limited capacity