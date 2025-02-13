Plano bat tests positive for rabies

article

The Brief A bat found near Enfield Park in Plano on Monday has tested positive for rabies. Plano officials say there were no reports of it biting anyone. Pet owners in the city are being encouraged to keep their pets' vaccinations, especially rabies vaccination, current to avoid the risk of infection.



Plano residents are being warned about rabies after a bat in the city tested positive for the deadly virus.

What we know:

The infected bat was found on Monday near Enfield Park on Legacy Drive.

The city said it’s not aware of any person or pet being bitten. Instead, the bat was tested because of its unusual behavior in a public area.

Why you should care:

Infected wild animals such as bats, foxes, skunks, coyotes, and raccoons can spread the deadly virus to humans and pets through bites.

"This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current – especially rabies – since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal," said Jamey Cantrell, the city’s Animal Services director.

Featured article

What you can do:

Anyone who thinks they may have come in contact with the infected bat should call Animal Services at 972-769-4360 to report the interaction.