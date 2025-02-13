Plano bat tests positive for rabies
PLANO, Texas - Plano residents are being warned about rabies after a bat in the city tested positive for the deadly virus.
What we know:
The infected bat was found on Monday near Enfield Park on Legacy Drive.
The city said it’s not aware of any person or pet being bitten. Instead, the bat was tested because of its unusual behavior in a public area.
Why you should care:
Infected wild animals such as bats, foxes, skunks, coyotes, and raccoons can spread the deadly virus to humans and pets through bites.
"This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current – especially rabies – since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal," said Jamey Cantrell, the city’s Animal Services director.
What you can do:
Anyone who thinks they may have come in contact with the infected bat should call Animal Services at 972-769-4360 to report the interaction.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the city of Plano.