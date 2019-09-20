Plano Balloon Festival happening this weekend at Oak Point Park

The 40th annual In-Touch Credit Union Plano Balloon Festival opens Friday and runs through the weekend.

The festival features 52 hot air balloons, live entertainment on two stages, a fun zone for kids, exhibits, vendors and a delicious assortment of fair foods.

The colorful balloons are scheduled to launch at 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They’ll also go up at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There’s also a balloon glow scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The balloons are illuminated light colorful lanterns and suspended in midair for that event.

All of those times are weather permitting, of course. But after the festival was rained out complete for the first time ever last year, the forecast for this year’s balloon fest looks pretty good.

FOX 4 is a proud media partner for the festival. We encourage you to come and see us at our booth in Oak Point Park.

Don’t forget to share your pics from the festival online on the FOX 4 News Facebook page or on Twitter and Instagram using #FOX4Fest.

LINK: https://www.planoballoonfest.org/