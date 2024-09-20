Plano Balloon Festival this weekend

Oak Point Park is the place to be this weekend for the H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.

This year’s festival marks 43 years of hot air ballooning in Plano and Collin County.

It has a little something for everyone in the family – live music, a children’s area, skydivers, food and merchandise vendors, and of course colorful hot air balloons.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the event and will have a booth on the fairgrounds featuring some of your favorite anchors and reporters.

Schedule

Friday Sept. 20

4:00 p.m. Festival Opens

4:30 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage

6:00 p.m. Texas Parachute Team Exhibition

6:30 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage

7:30 p.m. Balloon Glow

8:15 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage

9:00 p.m. Drone Show

9:15 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage

10:00 p.m. Festival Closes

Saturday Sept. 21

6:00 a.m. Festival Opens

7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch

4:30 p.m. Ice House Band in Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage

7:30 p.m. Balloon Glow

8:15 p.m. Ice House Band in Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage

9:00 p.m. Firework Show

9:15 p.m. Ice House Band in Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage

10:00 p.m. Festival Closes

Sunday Sept. 22

6:00 a.m. Festival Opens

7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch

11:00 a.m. Festival Closes

For more information and the full schedule of events, visit www.planoballoonfest.org.