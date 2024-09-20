Plano Balloon Festival this weekend
Plano, Texas - Oak Point Park is the place to be this weekend for the H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.
This year’s festival marks 43 years of hot air ballooning in Plano and Collin County.
It has a little something for everyone in the family – live music, a children’s area, skydivers, food and merchandise vendors, and of course colorful hot air balloons.
FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the event and will have a booth on the fairgrounds featuring some of your favorite anchors and reporters.
Schedule
Friday Sept. 20
4:00 p.m. Festival Opens
4:30 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage
6:00 p.m. Texas Parachute Team Exhibition
6:30 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage
7:30 p.m. Balloon Glow
8:15 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage
9:00 p.m. Drone Show
9:15 p.m. Party Machine Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage
10:00 p.m. Festival Closes
Saturday Sept. 21
6:00 a.m. Festival Opens
7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch
4:30 p.m. Ice House Band in Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage
7:30 p.m. Balloon Glow
8:15 p.m. Ice House Band in Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage
9:00 p.m. Firework Show
9:15 p.m. Ice House Band in Concert on FOX 4 Main Stage
10:00 p.m. Festival Closes
Sunday Sept. 22
6:00 a.m. Festival Opens
7:00 a.m. Balloon Launch
11:00 a.m. Festival Closes
For more information and the full schedule of events, visit www.planoballoonfest.org.