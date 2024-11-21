Plano 15-year-old dies in dirt bike crash

article

The Brief A 15-year-old Vines High School student in Plano died on Wednesday night after crashing on his dirt bike. Police said the teen's bike did not have a light and he crash into a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection. Vines High School will have additional counselors on hand for grieving friends.



A 15-year-old Plano ISD student died on Wednesday after crashing on his dirt bike.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Roundrock Trail and Landershire Lane.

Police said the teen was on a bike that did not have a headlamp and was not meant to be driven on a public roadway.

He crashed into the front of a truck that was stopped in the intersection, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release the boy's name but said he was a student at Vines High School.

In a letter to parents, the school said additional counselors would be available for friends, classmates, and teachers.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time. We appreciate your support as our community navigates this tragic loss," Vines High School Principal Nemisha Bhakta said.