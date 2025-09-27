Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas roadway

article

The Brief The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas street Friday afternoon. The plane, which was carrying an advertising banner, reportedly experienced mechanical issues. Several drivers captured video of the unusual sight.



The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a street in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

What we know:

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Friday on Great Trinity Forest Way.

Dallas police said the aircraft reported mechanical issues and was forced to land on the roadway.

No vehicles were hit, and the pilot was not hurt.

The aircraft is registered to an owner in the San Angelo area.

It was carrying an advertising banner.

Dig deeper:

Several drivers captured video of the plane driving on Great Trinity Forest Way after it safely landed.