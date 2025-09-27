Expand / Collapse search

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas roadway

Published  September 27, 2025 9:08am CDT
Dallas
A banner plane makes an emergency landing on Great Trinity Forest Way in Dallas. (Tim Buys)

The Brief

    • The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas street Friday afternoon.
    • The plane, which was carrying an advertising banner, reportedly experienced mechanical issues.
    • Several drivers captured video of the unusual sight.

DALLAS - The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a street in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

What we know:

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Friday on Great Trinity Forest Way.

Dallas police said the aircraft reported mechanical issues and was forced to land on the roadway.

No vehicles were hit, and the pilot was not hurt.

The aircraft is registered to an owner in the San Angelo area.

It was carrying an advertising banner.

VIDEO: Plane lands on Dallas street

Video clips shared by Tim Buys and Kevin Fay show a small banner plane making an emergency landing on a busy street in Dallas on Friday afternoon. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Dig deeper:

Several drivers captured video of the plane driving on Great Trinity Forest Way after it safely landed.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue.

DallasTraffic