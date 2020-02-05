Plan to lower cost of phone calls for Dallas Co. inmates, give them iPads on hold due to possible security risk

Dallas County will soon be deciding on a contract that could take the cost of inmate phone calls to an all-time low and give inmates access to iPads.

That concerns the Dallas County sheriff.

Many agree that allowing inmates to have access to talking to their family while they're in jail is a good thing, but on Tuesday, Dallas County commissioners put the breaks on a contract that would have reduced the cost of a phone call to one cent a minute. This came after the sheriff said she discovered a problem with the contract at the last minute.

“The last time I was incarcerated, I spent close to $1,500 on the phone,” said Michael Sneed, with Texas Organizing Project.

Sneed described his costs of using basic phone service in the Dallas County Jail as an unreasonable burden on him and his family.

That drew sympathy from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who said a new contract would reduce the cost of a 15-minute inmate phone call from $3.60 to 18 cents.

“It's great this man had a job and had $1,500 that he could use to communicate with his family, but is that the best use of his $1,500?” Jenkins asked.

The contract would reduce that cost, in part, by ending the county's profit off phone calls - an estimated $2.4 million a year.

“If we really care about recidivism and criminal justice reform, we want to promote communication,” Jenkins added.

But Sheriff Marian Brown explained that she only learned Monday that the devil may be in the contract details.

“Are you aware of these iPads, sheriff?” Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price asked Sheriff Bornw.

“I am aware. That is something we have been in discussion with Securus about,” Brown answered. “However, what I was not aware of was it will take the use of those iPads to offset the cost, reducing the cost.”

The sheriff explained that the iPad access could pose a security risk.

“I am unable to ensure the public that the inmate is not calling the victim, that the inmate is not messaging the victim,” she explained. “That the inmate is not contacting cohorts in offense and saying, ‘Put the evidence here,’ or ‘Move the evidence here.’”

Sheriff Brown explained she does not have the personnel to monitor the contacts.

“Securus is recording all communications. You can always go back to those communications. It’s not a matter of time,” Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch said.

“You're suggesting we can go back later and look at that information? I’m trying to prevent it from happening. I don’t want someone’s child out there to receive a text or email from someone charged with being an offender to that family,” Brown said.

“Your inmates, today, could call a witness without your stopping it,” Koch asked.

“That’s very true, that’s very true. We’re not trying to give them more of that ability,” Brown answered.

The vote on the contract was only postponed until February 18.

The sheriff told commissioners that she would work feverishly to iron things out.