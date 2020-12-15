Plan to create Dallas Veterans Affairs Commission moves forward

article

Dallas is moving ahead on a new way to help veterans living in the city.

Mayor Eric Johnson proposed creating a Veterans Affairs Commission last month. It would help those who’ve served in the armed forces find jobs and get access to other city services more easily.

“We’re hoping over the next year that we will be able to increase our recruitment efforts for veterans to come into the city of Dallas and bring those great skills and talents that they’ve acquired with them to the city,” he said.

Mayor Johnson said there are 43,000 veterans living in Dallas.

A vote to officially create the commission could happen as early as next month.

RELATED: Dallas mayor proposes commission to eliminate veteran homelessness