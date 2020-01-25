Pit bull rescued from dogfighting ring is now a K-9 deputy

article

A pit bull that was saved from a dogfighting ring is now the newest member of law enforcement in North Carolina.

Meet Nibbles.

The adorable dog with the infectious smile has joined the crime-fighting team at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Nibbles was rescued in 2015 from a dogfighting ring in Canada by the Throw Away Dogs Project.

The organization rehabilitates dogs and turns them into protection officers for the community.

Nibbles will be working with his handler, Deputy McCaw, as a Narcotic Detection K-9. On Thursday, Deputy Nibbles was officially sworn-in as a member of the Sheriff's Office.

"Join us in welcoming K9 Nibbles to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. K9 Nibbles and Corporal W. McCaw will be joining the K9 division in our continued fight against drugs being trafficked and sold in Craven County," the Sheriff's Office wrote.

Congratulations, Nibbles!