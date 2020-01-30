Pilots union sues American Airlines to stop US-China flights due to coronavirus

article

The Allied Pilots Association has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines seeking to stop the airline’s U.S.-China flights due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Dallas County, seeks a temporary restraining order to immediately halt American’s U.S.-China service.

On Wednesday, American Airlines announced it will suspend flights between Los Angeles and both Shanghai and Beijing, but the pilots union has a problem with that not happening until Feb. 9.

The union also points to the 56 monthly flights between DFW Airport and airports in China as another reason they are seeking to stop all the airline’s flights to China due to “serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus.”