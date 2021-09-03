Pilot Point High School evacuated, sports canceled
article
PILOT POINT, Texas - Students at Pilot Point High School were evacuated following a threat.
Administrators with the school district northeast of Denton say the students were moved to the middle school Friday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.
Investigators have not elaborated on the specifics of the threat.
Friday night’s Pilot Point football game against Fort Worth All Saints has been canceled as well as the school's volleyball game.
