Pilot dies in plane crash in Burleson

There was a single-engine plane crash in Burleson Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of the pilot.

Burleson fire crews and police responded to the crash in the back parking lot of a business in the 600 block of E. Renfro Street.

FAA investigators found that the plane went down south of a runway while on approach to Spinks Airport.

The pilot was the only person in the Sonex experimental aircraft, and a spokesperson for the city of Burleson said the pilot did not survive the crash.

There was no damage reported at the business where the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.