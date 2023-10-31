Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Tiniest North Texans celebrate Halloween

DALLAS - Some of the smallest trick-or-treaters in North Texas kicked off Halloween early.

The nurses in the NICU at Children’s Health in Dallas dressed up their tiny patients in the cutest costumes.

Astrid is a mouse with cheese, and Callen slept through most of the event as Piglet.

Franco boosted the NICU in his Starbucks cup costume. His parents also got in on the act as baristas.

In true Texas fashion, Hailey dressed up as a Buc-ee’s fan. Her shirt says if you’ve got it, "haunt it."

Over in Texas Health’s NICUs, the costumes this year included a dinosaur, frog, ladybug, lion, sheriff, police officer, mermaid, princess, and many more.

It’s a Halloween tradition and the organizers said the precious little ones make spooky look cute.

At Texas Health Plano, there was even a set of twins dressed like Woody and Jessie from Toy Story.