PHOTOS: Saharan dust brings beautiful skies to Florida

Skywatchers were treated to some gorgeous hues during sunset as the Saharan dust cloud made its way over the state of Florida this week.

The Saharan Air layer moved into the southern portion of Florida on Wednesday.

Steve Joseph snapped a photo of the bright orange sky in St. Augustine during sunset on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Steve Joseph in St. Augustine

In Kissimmee, the sunset sky was filled with gorgeous hues of pink and purple. Instagram user @jcorlando_fl took the shot below, captioning it: "Now that's a sunset!"

Credit: @jcorlando_fl/Instagram in Kissimmee

When the sun is lowest on the horizon, its rays have to travel through more of Earth's atmosphere, creating more pronounced oranges, reds and pinks in the sky.

So how long will we get to enjoy these beautiful views? Forecasters say the Saharan dust should stick around through Saturday.

If you do catch one of these beautiful sunrises, make sure to share it with us on social media. Another positive of this dust: it can help suppress any tropical development in the area.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.