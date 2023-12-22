PHOTOS: North Texas NICU babies' Christmas outfits are on the nice list this year
Hospitals across North Texas dressed up their littlest patients to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Patients in the neonatal intensive care unit at Baylor Scott and White hospitals put on some festive outfits to spread some cheer while spending the holiday in the hospital.
Image 1 of 45
Source: Baylor Scott & White
Texas Health also dressed up its little ones.
Patients at the hospitals in Arlington. Fort Worth, Frisco, HEB and Plano enjoyed the festivities.
Image 1 of 22
Source: Texas Health
We can't get enough of their outfits!