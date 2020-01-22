Philadelphia police investigating claim Gritty physically assaulted teen

article

Philadelphia police say they are investigating an accusation that the Philadelphia Flyers mascot 'Gritty' physically assaulted a teenage boy during a photo shoot.

Police say the costumed employee posed for a photo with the 13-year-old boy inside the Wells Fargo Center back in November. After the photo was taken Gritty allegedly struck the child in the back, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The report also said officials at Comcast Spectacor told the father, Chris Greenwell, there is no video footage of the alleged incident because the “cameras in that area of the center are focused on other locations."

The Flyers said in a statement Wednesday, “We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim."

The police investigation is ongoing with South Detectives.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP