Philadelphia mass shooting: Victims identified in shooting that killed 5, suspect in custody

Authorities have identified five people who were killed when they say a gunman opened fire through the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood Monday evening.

Police say the barrage of gunfire began around 8:30 p.m. when officers were flagged down at the intersection of 56th and Chester streets in Kingsessing.

Responding officers discovered multiple gunshot victims and spent shell casings at that scene and continued to hear gunfire coming from nearby on Frazier Street.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says officers caught up with the gunman and were able to corner him in a back alley on the 1600 block of Frazier Street and take him into custody.

Police say charges are pending against the 40-year-old male suspect. Law enforcement sources have identified the suspect as Kimbrady Carriker.

Investigators say he was wearing a bulletproof vest equipped with multiple magazines, and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun. He also allegedly had a police scanner with him when he was arrested.

The rampage claimed the lives of five people, including a man who was found dead inside a home near the scene in the hours following the shooting. A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were also wounded by gunfire during the incident.

Police identified the five victims who were killed in a press release Tuesday morning.

Daujan Brown, 15

Lashyd Merritt, 20

Dymir Stanton, 29

Joseph Wamah Jr., 31

Ralph Moralis, 59

Two more people -including another toddler - suffered injuries from glass during the chaos, officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

First responders originally transported six shooting victims to the hospital immediately following the shooting. Four of them succumbed to their injuries. Shortly after midnight, a man told police that he had come to check on his son, who was found unresponsive on the floor of a nearby home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was also taken into custody following the incident, and police say they believe that person may have fired back at the suspect.

"We have absolutely no idea why this happened," Outlaw said Monday night. "At this point, all we know is that this person left their home and decided to target individuals."

Officials later said they don't believe the suspected shooter has any connection to the victims, or that the victims have any connection to each other.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Outlaw lauded the "bravery" and "courage" shown by the responding officers to bring the gunman into custody without incident.

"Thank god our officers were here on scene, they responded as quickly as they did, I can't even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown in addition to the restraint," she said. Monday.

Outlaw and Philadelphia Mayor Kim Kenney are expected to hold a press conference on the shooting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live on FOX29.com