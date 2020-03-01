Pete Buttigieg's event in Dallas cancelled as he drops out of presidential race

article

An hour before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Dallas, news came down that Democrat Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign for president.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana never made it to Dallas, and made his way back to South Bend to announce he's dropping out.

Those in Dallas who were going to attend his rally heard of the news while waiting outside the event.

Volunteers were seen packing up chairs and removing signs.

“I am sad, I am surprised,” Carissa Merrifield said.

“I’m from Indiana, so this is a double gut punch. He is a veteran, I am a veteran, so hard to hear,” Kenneth Record said.

After a poor showing in the South Carolina primary, Buttigieg decided it was time to suspend his campaign.

He managed to win the Iowa caucuses, but fell flat in the last two contests.

Texas supporters hoped he would stick it out to see how he’d do on Super Tuesday.

“He is not the soundbite kind of guy and doesn't pander to that, but he’s got some substance,” David Ward said.

Many at the event, both young and old, said they already early voted.

But their minds have shifted to a candidate who needs more votes to fend off a Bernie Sanders sweep when voters in 14 states, including Texas, cast their ballot on Tuesday.

[REPORTER: “If you had to vote tomorrow?] “That's a tough one, maybe Biden. Maybe,” Ward said.

“I would swing my support to Biden,” Sam Houston State student Abbie Staiger said. “His policies are different, but he is the closest to Buttigieg.”

“If it was tomorrow, I would go with Biden just because of his stability,” Record said.