Person washed downstream in Trinity River found dead

Dallas Fire-Rescue teams on Sunday found the body of a person reported missing in the Trinity River in Southeast Dallas.

Searchers responded to the area near Longbranch Lane and Fairport Road around 5 p.m. Saturday after a 911 call.

Witnesses said the person went into the Trinity River, got washed downstream and never resurfaced.

DFR had three boats in the water searching for the person along with DPD's Air 1.

The victim's identity has not been released.