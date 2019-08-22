Person of interest in recent homicide fatally shot by Fort Worth officers

Fort Worth police wanted to question a man about a murder. Now they’re investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth, near East Loop 820 and Interstate 30.

Police wanted to talk to the man since he was a person of interest in a murder they’ve been investigating.

But as officers approached him, police said he pulled out a handgun and started running.

The officers chased the man until they said he made a threatening move with the gun. That’s when at least one officer fired shots, killing him.

“Any time we have a critical police incident we have two units that investigate the matter – the major case unit and the internal affairs unit. Those investigations are very meticulous. They’re very thorough and they’re lengthy. So as information becomes available, we’ll send that out. We want to be as transparent as possible,” said Sgt. Chris Daniels with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police did not release any information about the suspect other than he is an adult.

The four officers who approached him were not hurt.