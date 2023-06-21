North Texas crews in Perryton to help with tornado clean up

article

First responders from North Texas are helping clean up tornado damage in the Texas Panhandle.

Perryton, northeast of Amarillo, was hit by a tornado last week.

The city's fire department posted a photo on social media showing members of the Roanoke and Justin fire departments, in Denton County, helping out.

They came to the aid of a Perryton city employee whose home was damaged.

The North Texans also helped respond to emergency calls.

Three people were killed and dozens more were injured in last week's storm in Perryton.

The city faces a long cleanup.