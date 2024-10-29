Expand / Collapse search

Perry's Steakhouse white bean pork chili recipe

October 29, 2024
How to make: Perry's Steakhouse white bean pork chili

Chef Grant Hunter joins Good Day to show viewers how to make their Food Network winning recipe: White bean pork chili.

**Makes 4 servings**

Ingredients: 

½ lb. Perry’s Famous Pork Chop leftovers, finely diced
3 strips Bacon, cut ¼" wide
1 tbsp. Unsalted butter
1 ½ cups Yellow onions, finely diced
½ cup Poblano pepper, finely diced
5 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
1 tbsp. Oregano, chopped
1 tbsp. Cumin powder
7 oz. can Diced Hatch Green chiles, medium heat
10 oz. Cannellini beans
2 cups Chicken stock
½ tsp. Kosher salt
½ tsp. Black pepper

Garnishes:

1 cup Monterrey Jack cheese
1 cup Crisp tortilla chips
1 cup Red onions, finely diced
1 cup Cilantro leaves
12 Flour tortillas, served warm on the side

Instructions:

1. In a heavy bottom pot over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the bacon and, stirring frequently, cook until it begins to brown.
2. Add onions, poblanos, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook until tender.
3. Stir in beans, canned chilis, oregano, chicken stock and diced pork chop. Reduce heat to low and let simmer as it continues to cook for 15 - 20 minutes until thick.
4. Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla strips, red onions, and cilantro. Serve with flour tortillas.