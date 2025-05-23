Perot Museum unveils new, expanded children's exhibit just in time for summer

The Brief Double the space, double the fun… The newly renovated and expanded Moody Children's Museum is now nearly twice the size. The hands-on exhibit features interactive STEM activities, a programmable waterfall, and artist-designed play areas for learning and fun. Age-specific activities at the museum are scattered throughout the exhibit to spark creativity, curiosity, and learning both indoors and outdoors.



Looking for something fun to do with your kids while staying out of the extreme Texas heat? With summer break officially underway for most North Texas students, a longtime DFW favorite is reopening just in time — and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Moody Children's Exhibit reopens

What we know:

The Moody Family Children’s Museum at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is unveiling its newly renovated, state-of-the-art interactive exhibit.

The expanded space now offers nearly double the square footage and features one-of-a-kind sensory experiences both indoors and out. Designed for children of all ages, the exhibit includes age-specific activities to engage every young visitor.

Things to do in Dallas for Kids

What's New:

The revamped Moody Children’s Museum now includes several new STEM-based, play-focused attractions, such as:

Multi-sensory Imaginarium: The museum’s first fully immersive, digitally interactive exhibit.

Expanded outdoor space: Includes a programmable waterfall and nature-inspired, hands-on play features. Kids can draw on a nearby tablet and see their creations projected through the waterfall.

Artist-designed climbing structure: Encourages active play.

Creative Makery innovation hub: A hands-on space focused on engineering and imaginative building.

Larger toddler area: Features developmentally appropriate activities tailored for early learners.

By the numbers:

The updated hall has grown from 6,250 square feet to nearly 11,000 square feet. The expanded toddler zone now offers hands-on engineering experiences made specifically for the museum’s youngest visitors.

The museum’s creative director told FOX 4 they used the latest technology to reimagine what the future of children’s museums can look like.

What they're saying:

"We really focused on creating the most imaginative, creative space possible because we want to nurture that creativity in our youngest learners," said Mike Spiewak, vice president of exhibits at the Perot Museum.

In a statement, the museum said the updated space "integrates cutting-edge early childhood education research with interactive exhibits designed to spark creativity, curiosity and independent thinking."

Perot Museum Dallas Children's Exhibit Opens in Time for Summer

What's next:

The Moody Family Children’s Museum reopens to the public on Saturday, May 24.