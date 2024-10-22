Peppa Pig theme park to open March 2025 in North Richland Hills

The new Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills has announced it will officially open on March 1, 2025. The park features a family-friendly roller coaster, a balloon ride, and a drop ride.

Fans who want to be the first to ride can sign up by Nov. 7 for the Peppa Pig theme park newsletter to get early, early access to purchase tickets. Those tickets will be available on Nov. 7. Or you can sign up for First to Play tickets on Nov. 12. Tickets will be available to the general public on Nov. 19.

Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster is described as a perfect first roller coaster for kids.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Peppa Pig Theme Park in North Richland Hills

Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride will give guests an aerial view of the park and Mr. Bull’s High Strike offers "family-friendly surprise drops."

The theme park will also have other interactive attractions from the world of Peppa Pig, including shows, themed play areas, a water play area, and more.

The park is located near the NRH20 Water Park on Boulevard.

Families can sign up for updates and early access to the park at www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/.

The only other Peppa Pig Theme Park in the country opened in central Florida in 2022.