Penguins take 'field trip' around empty Chicago aquarium closed over COVID-19 concerns

Penguins at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois, went on a “field trip” around the aquarium on Sunday, March 15, after it closed its doors for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adorable footage shared by the aquarium shows a Rockhopper Penguin named Wellington entranced with the fishes in the Amazon Rising exhibit. From the looks of it, the black-barred silver dollars were also pretty interested in their unusual visitor.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

In another clip, a pair of penguins by the names of Edward and Annie explored the rotunda.

According to the aquarium, they are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means the love birds will be together for the nesting season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The happy couple, along with other penguins, will begin building their nests the following week. Which Shedd’s Aquarium plans to share on their digital channels.

Advertisement

According to the Storyful, the aquarium said that although it’s closed to the public, animal care staff and veterinarians are onsite at all times, meaning caretakers have to get creative in how they provide enrichment to the animals in the absence of visitors.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather