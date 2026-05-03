Pedestrian struck and killed by train in south Irving

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The Brief A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in south Irving late Sunday night near South Nursery Road. Nursery Road remains closed in both directions as investigators and the medical examiner process the scene. It is currently unknown which train was involved or why the individual was on the tracks at the time of the collision.



Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in south Irving late Sunday night.

Pedestrian struck by train

What we know:

Irving police, fire, and EMS personnel were called to a major crash report in the 200 block of South Nursery Road at about 9 p.m. When they arrived, emergency responders found a male lying near the railroad tracks.

The individual, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene.

Authorities suspended all rail services in the area and notified railroad personnel. Irving police closed both northbound and southbound lanes of Nursery Road to all traffic to allow for an investigation.

As of early Monday morning, investigators were still working to determine which train struck the pedestrian and why the individual was on the tracks.

What we don't know:

No further details regarding the victim or the circumstances of the collision were immediately available.